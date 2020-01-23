The Bantamahene and chairman of the Kumasi Traditional Council, Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, has disclosed that the Manhyia Palace has sent a circular to the government declaring its intent to withdraw its membership from the various assemblies.

According to the Bantamahene, they have taken this decision because they believe there is an attempt to sideline traditional leaders in governance at the local level.

Speaking at the inauguration of New assembly members at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, he indicated that traditional leaders are worried about the fact that their representation at the local level has reduced from five to one.

“Slowly, the central government is reducing the influence of traditional leaders and the work we do in local areas. The reason I say this is first, our representation was five. Now it is down to one.”

Manhyia has sent circular to withdraw all the chiefs from assemblies because we don’t know if it is an oversight or the government is aware or unaware,” the Bantamahene said.

Despite this moved, he said this was not an entrenched position but insisted that there needed to be some changes.

“Things are being done to the effect that we are being overlooked in the running of the local areas and we think that when it comes to the rural areas, we hold the power, we hold the authority, we mobilise them. They listen to us more than anybody else so things must be corrected,” he explained.

Some chiefs have in the past called for 30 percent representation in the membership in the local assemblies to enable them to participate better in the country’s local governance.

The 70 per cent of the membership of the local assemblies is elected during the district assembly elections, while the 30 per cent is appointed by the government.

Though Article 276 (1) of the 1992 Constitution bars chiefs from taking part in party politics, the Constitution provides for traditional leaders to be appointed to public office positions.