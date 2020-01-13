About twenty people have been arrested in connection with the chieftaincy clashes that occurred at Sakai in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Police Command, who disclosed this in an interview with Citi News said peace has been restored in the community while some personnel have been detailed to patrol the area to avert any recurrence.

“We had information that something was going on. Police personnel were detailed. As we speak, about 20 have been arrested and detained. Swift investigations are underway and the Regional Police Commander has ordered that after investigations, whoever is found culpable should be taken to court.”

“We have enough security men on the ground and I can assure the public on behalf of the Police Command that there should be no fear and panic as we are committed to protecting them to ensure that peace prevails,” he added.

