Some citizens have been left frustrated by the commencement of the Ghana Card Registration exercise in the Central and Western Regions following logistical challenges.

These challenges have been attributed to the delays in the distribution of machines to various registration centres.

At some centres in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region, prospective applicants were seen idling, awaiting the start of the exercise

“They told us they will start work at 7:30 am. I have been here since 5-minutes-to-7 this the morning. Up till now, there has not been any machine to start the work. It is poor preparation,” one person complained to Citi News.

In the Western Region, the Ghana Card registration also commenced across the 323 centres.

But the first day of the 23-day exercise at the PWD Centre in Takoradi was marked by delays because card printing machines were also not available.

Some citizens were also confused over the mode of identification required for the registration exercise.

In addition to the Western Region, there are 138 registration centres in Western North Region.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) had registered over 7.2 million people as of January 16, 2020.

The NIA began the mass registration exercise in April 2019 and has so far covered 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.