Deputy Chief of Staff and Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency in the newly created Savannah Region, Abu Jinapor, has consoled the bereaved family of a former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways under the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Alex Seidu Sofo.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) who served from 2001 to 2009 for the then Damongo-Daboya Constituency died on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the West Gonja District Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment.

In a statement to the family, Mr. Jinapor expressed his condolences stating that the nation has lost a great soul who was a source of extraordinary wise counsel and guidance.

“The New Patriotic Party in Damongo and I, are saddened by the passing of Alex Seidu Sofo. We express our deepest condolences to his wife, children, compatriots and the rank and file of our Party. He served his country and constituents with dedication, hard work and integrity. Hon. Sofo, in his retirement, continued to faithfully serve the NPP, as Chairman of the Damongo Constituency Council of Elders. Personally, he was a source of extraordinary wise counsel and guidance. Until his untimely departure, he was always ready to play any role in our relentless quest to capture the Damongo seat. May his humble and gentle soul abide in the bosom of the Lord until we meet again on the last day of the resurrection,” the statement noted.

Alex Seidu Sofo was the Assemblyman for Ngbaripe/Hangaline Electoral Area before winning the 2000 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was the third MP for Damongo-Daboya Constituency having succeeded Mahama Shakan.

Until his demise, he was a Chief from the Busunu Traditional Area (Chief Mfrawura) and is a native from Busunu in the current Savannah Region.