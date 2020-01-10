An Accra High court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden has adjourned a case which has to do with the alleged involvement of ACP Benjamin Agordzo in the destabilization plot to Thursday, January 17, 2020.

The hearing on Friday morning was to rule on a bail application for ACP Benjamin Agordzo.

During the proceedings, State Attorney, Hilda Craig raised a concern of being served with a new supplementary affidavit by ACP Benjamin Agordzo’s lawyer, Martin Kpebu, on a short notice.

The judge, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, for this reason, asked that the case be adjourned to the 17th of January, 2020.

Background

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo has on several occasions been denied bail by the High Court after his arrest over his alleged involvement and contribution to the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group which the State claims had devised a detailed plot to destabilize the county.

He has been charged with abetment to commit crime namely treason felony and is currently on remand in police custody.

Lawyers of the policeman have argued that their client according to the law could be granted bail pending trial.

In their arguments before the court, the lawyers led by Martin Kpebu said their client was entitled to bail and will make himself available for investigations or trial if needed.

But the courts have always dismissed these applications for his release.

On one of the occasions, for instance, his bail application was denied after the High Court in Accra described it as premature due to the fact that investigations on the case were still ongoing.

The judge, George Buadi also said the position of the applicant as a senior police officer can make him influence ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the family of the accused senior police officer has made claims that personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service are scheming to plant false evidence on his electronic gadgets.

A brother to the suspect, Cephas Agordzo, alleged that the CID personnel used dubious means to seize the gadgets after the family resisted attempts by the investigators to conduct a search on the gadgets without the presence of witnesses.