American comedian of Ghanaian descent, Michael Blackson has said he is considering establishing a comedy club in Ghana to help groom more comedians.

Speaking to Citi TV‘s Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah on the sidelines of Fuse ODG’s Kente Party, the comedian and actor said he has realised that there are a lot of comedy talents in Ghana but they need platforms to hone their talents.

He indicated that, in America, there are a lot of comedy clubs that serve as a platform for grooming up and coming comedians.

“My goal is to come down here – and even if it’s a comedy club or something, to start with, to give the funny guys the platform, I’ll do that. They just don’t have the place to go to practice their craft every week. In America, there are comedy clubs in every city where you go to practice and become better,” he said.

He also noted that he would soon establish a recreational centre in Ghana for children.

Already, he says he has bought a house in Ghana and has planned on visiting the country four times a year.

The comedy industry is gradually gaining positive reviews after years of receiving flak from critics.

Stand-up comedy, for example, has for the past few years seen a renaissance in the quality of its talents.

Comedians like DKB, OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Lekzy De Comic, Jacinta, Khemikal, Aglah, Warris, Augustine Dennis and James Brown have proven their mettle in this regard.

There have also been comic actors and social media sensations such as Mmebusem, Teacher Kwadwo, Clemento Suarez, General Ntatea, SDK, Lilwin, among others.

Apart from performing at comedy events, some of these comedians also have their own shows that periodically provide entertainment for comedy lovers.