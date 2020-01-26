The Ministry of Education says although the drafting of an apprenticeship policy has delayed for years, the current policy that has been put in place will go a long way to manage the relationship between apprentices and their craft masters.

Speaking at a national workshop on I-Work project, a partnership between the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) and the British Council on Friday, a Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum-Amofo said the policy will cover all sectors; whether in the formal or informal industry.

“The various master craftsmen, committees we put together, if not for your effort, COTVET alone wouldn’t have been able to get this wonderful policy in place for the approval and its subsequent operationalization. An apprenticeship policy should have been in place a long time ago. However, it’s better late than never. And this also shows that when we talk about TVET, all sectors, whether formal or informal, whether you can read or write, wherever you are, are inclusive. Everybody is on board,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Executive director of COTVET Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah also said at the workshop that two bills have been laid in Parliament to ensure standardization in apprenticeship and craftsmanship delivery.

“This apprenticeship policy development has gone through a lot of processes such as interviews, consultative meetings, and validation workshops. Key stakeholders such as policymakers, employers, training providers, master craft persons, apprentices, traditional leaders, parents and community members were all involved in the development of this national apprenticeship policy,” he said.

“The benefits of the apprenticeship policy can never be overemphasized and some of these include the provision of a practical guideline to policymakers and employers to improve upon the quality of apprenticeship.”

Mahama promises TVET universities

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is hoping to use robust policies to revamp technical education in the country if Ghanaians give him the nod in the upcoming polls.

Among what he has promised is free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) at all levels which he believes will aid in the training of more skilled human resources for national development.

He has also promised to establish TVET universities in each of the six newly created regions.