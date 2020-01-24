The first accused person in the trial of some former officials of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie has petitioned Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah to transfer the case to a different judge.

Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie is standing trial together with four others for allegedly embezzling four million dollars from the National Communications Authority.

However, in the petition dated 20th January and sighted by Citi News, Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie alleged that the trial judge, Justice Kyei Baffour has shown a glaring biased behaviour and fears he may not get a fair trial.

Excerpts of the petition read:

“Your Lordship, based on the unfortunate incidences of anger expressed by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour towards me, in addition to the already documented incidences of glaringly biased behaviour of Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, I have come to the reasonable conclusion that I will not get a fair and just trial under the Lordship of Justice Eric Kyei Baffour. In this respect, I’m urgently appealing to your Lordship to call for an investigation into these matters and while these investigations are initiated, it is my humble plea to your Lordship for Justice Eric Kyei Baffour to recuse himself from this case.”

According to Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie, Justice Baffour’s on several occasions decided to relieve the prosecution of the obligation to be heard on matters.

The Judge, according to Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie has in many ways told him that he would not be given a fair chance as far as he presides over the case, adding that the Justice plainly descends into the arena of conflict, expresses opinions and takes positions favourable to the prosecution by waiving the need for the prosecution to even respond.

He added that comments from the Judge that “he represents the state and therefore will not tolerate these foolish applications” from his defence counsel left him virtually confused.