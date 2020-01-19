The Police Administration has interdicted five police officers on duty at Bimbilla in the Northern Region for allegedly assaulting a truck driver.

The Northern Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been directed to probe the five officers, according to a statement from the police.

“The Police Administration is against officers assaulting suspects who are arrested. The officers have therefore been interdicted to allow for thorough investigations into the matter,” the statement stressed.

The officers have been named as Corporal Kenneth Amoah Korsah, Lance Corporal Prince Agyeman Duah, Lance Corporal Prince Setordzi Minadzi, Lance Corporal Bruce Xornam and Lance Corporal Samuel Takyi.

The incident occurred on the Bimbilla Yendi road on January 16 at around 9:30 pm.

The victim, who was driving an articulated truck, was said to have allegedly ignored police signals to stop at three different checkpoints, the statement narrated.

The officers thus called the Bimbilla mobile patrol team to assist in arresting the driver.

The victim drove to the Gbewaa place for refuge and abandoned his truck.

But the officers entered the place, “arrested the victim and allegedly assaulted him, injuring him in the process.”

Following reports of tensions over the incident, police have urged the people of Yendi, particularly the Gbewaa palace, “to exercise restraint while police take steps to investigate the matter.”

Other recent interdictions

The Ashanti Regional Police Command interdicted the police officer who allegedly shot and injured an Asante Kotoko fan with a rubber bullet at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on January 12.

Three police officers interdicted over the death of a 36-year-old man at Adonfe in the Ashanti Region after an assault in October 2019.

A Police officer who mistakenly shot and killed the driver of a bullion van at Odumase Manya Kpongnor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region in August 2019 was also interdicted.