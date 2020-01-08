A youth group calling itself the Vagla Youth Association in Bole is appealing to the Inspector General of Police and the Savannah Regional Security Council to beef up security in the Bole Township.

The group alleges that the township is no longer safe as it has recorded a number of criminal activities leading to the death of three people in the last two months.

Richard Forgor, the spokesperson for the Association, called for an extensive investigation into the happenings in the area and also appealed for the number of security personnel assigned to the town increased.

“Just between November and December, there had been four gunshots. Three people have been killed and we have not gotten any information from the police. We don’t know who will be next. They’ll just follow somebody into his room, shoot and kill the person and they say it is armed robbery. Just last December, a student of the University of Education, Winneba, was attacked. They entered his room and killed him. So far we’ve not heard anything from the police. So we are of the view that, maybe, the police in this area are overwhelmed.”

The Association had earlier issued a statement in which it urged the police hierarchy to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime against the UEW students are brought to book.

Read the statement below: