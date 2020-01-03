The Atebubu Police Command in the Atebubu-Amantin district of the Bono East region has begun probing a case of a baby found in a public toilet in the community.

The baby was discovered on Friday dawn in the Atebubu English/Arabic school toilet by a security man.

The Assembly Member for the Atebubu Zongo Electoral Area, Takiyudeen Issah who confirmed the development to Citi News said, the baby was rescued by the security man and a teacher in a nearby bungalow and has been sent to the Atebubu government hospital for treatment and care.

“Around 4.50am the security man said he was on his way to toilet and when he got there, he heard some strange noise inside the toilet. He used a torchlight inside and he said he saw a handbag inside….He called another teacher inside the bungalow and they came back and took out the baby out,” he said. “The baby is currently at the Atebubu government hospital and the police are investigating the matter,” he added.

Community members are yet to identify the person who dumped the baby in the toilet as some believe the incident occurred very late the previous evening.