Patrick Allotey, the boxer who assaulted a Kotoko fan during the Accra Hearts of Oak- Kumasi Asante Kotoko match last Sunday is currently in police custody.

He turned himself in on Friday morning and has since been transferred to the Accra regional police command for further investigations and prosecution.

Allotey was accompanied to the police station by his manager and other members of his team.

Pictures of the boxer in handcuffs have gone viral on social media.

In his apology statement, Allotey said he and his representatives had reached out to the victim, Michael Siaw, whom he referred to as “my brother” to find an out-of-court resolution to the matter.

“I, my team and some family members have further taken steps to reach out to ‘my brother’ Michael Siaw and his family and are deliberating on how to remedy the situation”.

Background

Allotey, who is currently the WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion, was caught on camera punching the said football fan in the stands of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Siaw has also come out to say he did not know Allotey was a professional boxer when he seemingly provoked the boxer.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Siaw: “I didn’t even know he was a boxer, it was after the video went viral that I got to know”.