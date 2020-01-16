In 2015, the Global Shapers Community, Accra Hub was selected as one of 40 cities from 454 cities around the world to host, “Shaping Davos”, now known widely as Road to Davos, an event that brings together various stakeholders such as government, industry chieftains and civil society players.

Some of the discussions that take place at the event focus on Youth Inclusion in fostering sustainable development, Inclusive Digital Economy, Climate Action. The programme for the Annual Meeting in Davos this year will prioritize six areas; Ecology, Economy, Technology, Society, Geopolitics, and Industry.

This year, with support from the Global Shapers Community in Ghana (Kumasi Hub, Tamale Hub, Ho Hub, Cape-Coast Hub and Sunyani Hub), the Accra Hub will host an inspiring and thought-provoking discourse with key stakeholders in the private sector, public sector, and entrepreneurial space.

The event will take place in Accra at the Stanbic Bank Incubator, Silver Star Towers, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:30pm. The theme for the event mirrors that of the annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, “Stakeholders for a cohesive and Sustainable World”. Focusing keenly on Youth Inclusion and Participation: The Key to Inclusive and Sustainable Development.

Project lead and Curator of the Accra Hub, Prosper Tornyi said: “It is no doubt that we must consistently engage and involve the youths in decision-making processes, fostering an advocating community of youths to be readily prepared for a seat at the table in communities, regional levels and globally”,

Below are the profiles of confirmed speakers at the event:

Bright Simons, President of mPedigree [link to:www.mpedigree.com], a social enterprise working on three continents with governments, Fortune 500 companies and activists to safeguard human health and food security using technology.

A career inventor and innovator, his current projects include vaccine quality detection using novel organo-sensors. He is also a Board-level Advisor, with recent appointments to the Microsoft Africa Advisory Council, the Lancet Commission on the Future of Health in Africa, the Center for Global Development’s Study Group on Technology, the World Economic Forum’s Africa Strategy Group, Care International, the Africa Population Health Research Center, and IC Publications, owner of the New African magazine.

He is a WEF YGL, TED Fellow, Aspen Braddock Fellow, and the 2016 CNBC African Innovative Business Leader of the Year. In 2016, Fortune magazine named him on their 50 World Greatest Leaders list. Bright brings a new breath and critical analysis to discussions.

Kimathi Kuenyehia Sr, an award-winning Harvard-educated transactional lawyer ranked as one of the top 5 leading lawyers in Ghana by Legal 500. Kimathi’s practice is focused on providing high-end legal services exclusively to foreign governments, global multinationals, and Fortune 500 companies doing business in Ghana.

His clients include four of the most developed countries in the world or their agencies and most their major global multinationals doing business in Ghana. Kimathi is the first and only African to win the prestigious International Bar Association Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year award for his “professional excellence, innovative approach to legal practice, community service and reputation for the advancement of legal ethics”.

Kimathi is the Managing Partner at Kimathi & Partners, leading and an exceptional law firm ranked as a tier 1 law firm. Kimathi is the co-founder of African Entrepreneurs Hub (AEH), an entrepreneurial focused charity established to create a platform where accomplished entrepreneurs share their knowledge and experiences with young entrepreneurs/business owners. He is a World Economic Forum – Young Global Leader.

Enyonam Betty Kumahor is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Cobalt Partners; an advisory firm specializing in design thinking, software development and performance improvement. Formerly with Ernst & Young as a Global Technology Leader and ThoughtWorks as the Regional Managing Director for Africa, Enyo has a depth of management consulting and software development experience across both public and private sector clients across the world.

Enyo serves on a number of advisory boards and is a recognized speaker on technology and telecommunications in Africa. She has been profiled on programmes including Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Uniq FM StandOut programme, and in Ernst & Young’s Global NextGen, and led her company (ThoughtWorks) to be nominated as best African Company of the Year in 2013.

Emmanuel Agbeko Gamor is a consummate professional with over a decade experience in youth engagement; digital & managerial innovation; entrepreneurship and leadership education. Formerly: Google, YouTube, Now Available (Executive

Strategist), Impact Hub & BBG (Director), African Leadership University (Faculty) and multi-stakeholder management in government and non-government organizations.

Emmanuel is currently the Advisory Council Co-Chair at Global Shapers Community Initiative of the World Economic Forum, and holds several roles notable among them are; Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, a philanthropist with the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central.

History on the Global Shapers Community

The Global Shapers Community is a network of city-based Hubs developed and led by young leaders between 20 and 29 years old who want to develop their leadership potential towards serving society. Through the Global Shapers Community, Shapers are provided with opportunities to connect with the worldwide network of Global Shapers, to network with other World Economic Forum communities, and to represent the voice of youth at World Economic Forum events.

The Global Shapers Community is one of several multi-stakeholder communities at the World Economic Forum. Other communities include the Young Global Leaders, the Global Agenda Councils, and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurs.

This year’s focus during the Annual Meeting to be held on the 21st – 24th January, in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland, can be found in the article published on the World Economic Forum website https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/10/davos-2020-wef-world-economic-forum theme/ .

Notable government officials that graced the Annual Meeting in Davos in the past are; Mahamudu Bawunia, Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The discourse is open to the general public to attend and network. You can RSVP at http://bit.ly/RoadtoDavos2020 to get a free ticket. Follow live streaming on Facebook www.facebook.com/GlobalShapersAccra and live tweets on Twitter, www.twittwer.com/GlobalShapersAC . You can join the conversation with the hashtags, #Road2DavosGH #Road2Davos #RoadToDavos20 #YouthInclusion