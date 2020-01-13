A private businessman, Harris Owusu Ansu Gyeabour has sued the Ghana Police Service for defamation.

Mr. Gyeabour contends that the police’s arbitrary decision to publish a notice declaring him “wanted” has tarnished his reputation and made him lose many key business transactions.

In a suit sighted by Citi News, his lawyers described the action of the police as “unprofessional.”

The lawyers claimed that the action of the police has done far-reaching damages to the image of their client.

His lawyers insisted that the Police failed to establish whether indeed his client had committed the offence of defrauding by false pretence before publishing such information. The Ghana Police Service last week on its social media platform, declared Harris Owusu Ansu Gyeabour as wanted for defrauding by false pretence. The service urged the public to report his whereabouts to the nearest police station.

But the Police Service has been accused of failing to do due diligence before declaring Mr. Gyeabour Owusu a wanted person.