The Chairman of the Central Regional Branch of Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), Urial Stonewell Tetteh, has criticised the Cape Coast Technical University for allowing students to write exams, despite the nationwide strike by lecturers of the university.

“We have decided over here not to be part of the invigilation process because that is what TUTAG national management has decided but our management feels that the examinations must go on,” he told to Citi News.

He noted that that National Builders Corps personnel and National Service Personnel had been brought in to invigilate examinations amid the TUTAG strike which began on January 6, 2020.

Mr. Tetteh indicated that leaving the teachers out of the entire examination process puts the integrity of the exams in doubt.

“If we the teachers are not part of the whole invigilation process, it leaves the whole integrity of the examination in question… what if they bring it to us and we say we are not going to mark the script and assess it because if I am not sure of who actually invigilated the paper I can’t be sure if the exams were organised in a perfect manner. So it is wrong for management to probably let the examinations go on without the teachers.”

NLC intervenes

TUTAG has been protesting the non-payment of allowances due its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.