A Ghanaian national, Baba Amadu has been allegedly brutalized by some Chinese nationals at Awutu Bosom Abena in the Central Region.

According to 40-year-old Baba Amadu who works as a tipper driver at J.F Stone Quarry belonging to some Chinese Nationals in the Awutu Senya West District, the incident happened when he mistakenly offloaded quarry stones into a wrong machine incurring the wrath of his bosses.

“There was a little damage to the machine I was offloading the stones into and I didn’t know my boss was working on the machines so I offloaded the stones into the machine and my boss got angry,” Baba Amadu told Citi News.

According to him, he was sacked from work but was told to return later in the evening for his salary only to be beaten by the Chinese nationals.

“After my boss fired me, he asked me to come back later in the evening for my salary so when I got to his house there were six Chinese Nationals in the room, they locked me up in their room, handcuffed me and the six of them lashed me for making such a mistake at work,” Baba Amadu added.

He said he suffered severe pain as a result of the beatings inflicted by the Chinese nationals.

“When I cough, it is full of blood and I have visited the hospital many times but it is still persisting,” Baba Amadu said.

Kwaku Dartey a friend of Baba Amadu told Citi News the Chinese nationals have been maltreating them as a result of their colour thus calling on the Police to intervene in the matter.

“It is time the Police intervene in the matter so these Chinese people are taught a lesson,” Kwaku Dartey explained.