A Chinese national Wei Yan Wen has been stabbed to death by his compatriot at Asankragua in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

The victim, Lee Buau Huan, is believed to be a friend of the suspect who stabbed him following a disagreement over a girlfriend.

The Public Relations Officer for the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku confirming this to Citi News said the Asankragwa Police have already commenced an investigation into the killing and would provide further details later.

The Wassa area especially Asankragwa and Wassa Akropong have in the last decade become a boiling spot for Chinese nationals due to the intense illegal small scale mining activities, popularly called Galamsey.

A visit to these towns shows visible Chinese presence who operate shops that deal in mining equipment such as the banned chamfa machines and other mining tools.