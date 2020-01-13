Citi FM has been adjudged outstanding Agribusiness radio station at the Ghana Excellence Agribusiness Awards for the year 2019.

Chief Executive Officer for Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, the organization that set up the award, Anthony Selorm K. Morrison said the station was recognized for its efforts at promoting the growth and development of Agribusiness in Ghana.

“Citi FM was selected in three categories and they won one….From the committee that worked on it, Citi FM was outstanding in terms of radio and the fact that they always shed more light on Agribusiness news stories. They always on their morning show talk about agriculture, statistics, value addition and a lot of other agribusiness information. So the committee felt that, they deserved the award because they have been able to pull along the middle-class people to appreciate what is going on in the sector.” “They have made Agribusiness one of their tenets of news items and every now and then there is something being done on Agribusiness. I think to a large extent Citi FM requires our commendation and we seek to partner Citi FM,” Mr. Morrison said.

Citi FM has within its programming been promoting Agribusiness and local production of food in Ghana.

The station recently held an outdoor event termed Operation Feed Yourself which created a huge platform for the promotion of agribusiness.

The event, which featured various resource persons in agribusiness encouraged Ghanaians to engage in subsistence farming and also promote it as a viable business venture.

The Ghana Agribusiness Excellence and Leadership Awards seeks to acknowledge and appreciate deserving actors in the Agric value chain.