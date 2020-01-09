Nii Kpakpo Mingle, a disc jockey at Citi FM popularly known in showbiz as DJ Mingle has released a new music mix.

The mix was released on his birthday, January 8, 2020.

Over the past five years, Dj Mingle has served music lovers with mixes ranging from the various genres in a tape dubbed ‘DJ Mingle Birthday Mix’.

The theme for his first mix for this decade is ‘DJ Mingle birthday Mix-The Ace’.

Significantly, the Ace of Spade represents the end of one year and the rise of a new dawn. The Ace also represented excellence which is an attribute DJ Mingle has exhibited in every mix of his.

Music lovers are ushered into this Afrobeats mix with the nation’s favourite from Quamina Mp; Amanfuor Girls.

Turn the volume up on your speakers as you enjoy this mix consisting of the finest songs from the continent.

DJ Mingle is the host of Rhythms in the Citi and Friday Fiesta on Citi 97.3 FM.

DJ Mingle was born Daniel Kpakpo Mingle and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Cape Coast.