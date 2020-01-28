A Tamale Magistrate Court has remanded into prison custody, five accused persons who were arrested in Kpatinga in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region for their alleged involvement in a chieftaincy dispute.

The clash between two factions backing the enskinment of their favourites as chiefs led to the death of one person.

Several others were also injured while over 20 houses were burnt.

The five persons have been charged on separate counts, including possession of firearms without authority, rioting with weapons and conspiracy to cause damage.

Counsel for the accused persons prayed the court to grant the suspects bail but the court declined his plea indicating it has no jurisdiction to grant bail, under section 192 of the Criminal Offences Act.

The court presided over by His Worship Amadu Yussif remanded four of the suspects. They are to reappear on February 11, 2020.

Mahamadu Dogurugu, the fifth accused person will, however, reappear on February 6, 2020, on health grounds.

The court also asked the prosecution to provide an exit plan on the case since it has no jurisdiction.