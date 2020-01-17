Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct Beige Bank Mike Nyinaku, who is currently in police custody, has been admitted at the Police Hospital in Accra after he suddenly fell ill last Thursday, January 16, 2020.

He was earlier this week remanded to police custody having been arrested on charges of money laundering and stealing in the collapse of the Beige Bank.

Earlier today, January 17, 2020, an Accra Circuit Court granted bail to the founder of the Beige Group, Mr. Nyinaku.

The bail granted by Justice Essandor was in the tune of GHS 352 million with two sureties who earn not less than GHS 2,000.

Mr. Nyinaku is also to deposit his passport and report to the investigative teams twice in a week.

The new decision follows the denial of bail three days ago by the same Judge who explained that he was not convinced at the time by the arguments made by lawyers of the accused person.

Lawyers of Mr. Nyinaku represented by Thadeus Sory filed a new application for bail hence today’s decision.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has told the court that the accused person has been sent to the police hospital for treatment after he fell ill yesterday, Thursday.