Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the digitization of the economy has helped in the fight against corruption.

“We will talk about the digital economy. We have embarked on a major digitization exercise and that exercise is already yielding fruits and I think that when we all come together, Ghana will be a different country as far as digitization is concerned. One area where digitization has really helped is the fight against corruption. It has really helped…” the Vice President said at the opening ceremony of the Ghana-EU political dialogue in Accra.

The Ports, Lands Commission, Ministry of Tourism and the Passport Office are a few state agencies that have migrated to digital platforms to enhance efficiency.

The Vice President said corruption is non-existent at these agencies due to digitization.

“If you go to the ports today, we have curbed corruption at the ports. If you go to DVLA we have curbed corruption because of digitization. NHIS is the same in terms of digitizing the hospitals so it is a very very important aspect of the fight against corruption.”

“We have implemented the e-justice programme at the court. We have automated the court so the issue of missing dockets that used to be a problem has been addressed.”

The Vice President also indicated that the government is putting in place “a lot of policies to help deprived communities.”

Many say government’s digitization efforts had led to reforms at various agencies.

The introduction of the technology at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has gradually eliminated the ‘’goro boys’’ which was formerly a problem.

Government intends to introduce more reforms to push its digitization agenda.