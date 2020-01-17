A driver of one of the buses involved in the deadly crash at Domopoase in Elmina, Mark Mireku has been remanded into police custody.

The Central Police Commander, COP Paul Manly Awuni made this known to Citi News, saying Mr. Mireku is expected to appear in court on January 31, 2020.

“The Hyundai bus driver was treated and discharged yesterday. He was immediately picked up and detained.”

Mr. Mireku has also been charged with negligent driving.

Tuesday’s fatal crash at Dompoase, near Elmina, left 35 persons dead and 57 others severely injured.

Road Safety Authority begins investigations into deadly Dompoase road crash

The National Road Safety Authority has begun investigations into the deadly road crash saying that “multi-disciplinary” investigations are expected to inform the next line of “remedial actions and measures” to prevent future instances of such road crashes.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Authority said the investigation is aimed at identifying the contributory factors and other possible institutional lapses that accounted for the crash.

The National Road Safety Authority, also cautioned motorists and the public to be mindful of their personal safety and that of other road users.

“In the interim, the public is reminded that road safety is a way of life that can be achieved by observing basic safety precautions on speeding, wrongful overtaking, fatigue and distractive driving, while passengers are expected to assume frontline roles by speaking up against driver misbehaviour.”