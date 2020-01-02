The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has introduced new prefixes to license plates as a measure to facilitate motor vehicle registration.

The Authority in a press statement said the new prefixes include AK, AC, AP, BT, BW, EN, ES, VD and WT, with each of the prefixes indicative of particular areas across the country.

“The new license plate prefixes are AK for Bekwai-Ashanti, AP for Mampong-Ashanti, AC for Obuasi and BT for Techiman. The rest are BW, Wenchi, EN, Nkawkaw, ES, Somanya, VD, Denu and WT, Tarkwa,” the statement said.

The development is in accordance with Regulation 10 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, LI 2180.

DVLA said “the introduction of the additional prefixes, is part and parcel of measures that have been put in place to better facilitate registration of vehicles and ease congestion at stations.” “Customers are encouraged to visit the stations in close proximity to them for their preferred prefixes. They are also encouraged to visit DVLA offices and seek the assistance of DVLA staff and not middlemen.”

Meanwhile, the DVLA says it has introduced a new vehicle registration system to help prevent the issuance of duplicate number plates.

Its Public Relations Manager, Francis Asamoah Tuffour in a statement said the new system which has been deployed on a pilot basis for several months now will help digitize and automate the country’s vehicle registration process.

This comes after some photos of duplicate vehicle number plates went viral on social media.

The development raised speculations about some fake number plates in the system.

But the DVLA has given assurances that it is investigating the case of double number plates.