The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a Vehicle Registration System (VRS) which will among other things help prevent duplication of number plates.

DVLA in a statement signed by its Public Relations Manager, Francis Asamoah Tuffour said the VRS which has been deployed on a pilot basis for several months now will help digitize and automate the country’s vehicle registration process.

“The Authority has launched a Vehicle Registration System (VRS) which has been in a pilot phase for the last several months in selected vehicle registration centres. This initiative is billed to completely digitize and automate the vehicle registration process which hitherto has primarily been a manual process with significant challenges. The Vehicle Registration System is expected to streamline the registration process, prevent leakages and eliminate any potential duplications,” DVLA added in the statement.

This decision comes on the back of photos of double number plates of vehicles circulated on social media recently.

The Authority assured the public that investigation into the double number plates saga is ongoing.

“The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is investigating the issue concerning vehicles with the same registration number that have been shared on social media in the last couple of days. The Authority has commissioned a vigorous investigation into this matter and will inform the public as soon as the initial investigations are completed,” the statement added.

In an interview with Citi News, Public Relations Officer of the DVLA, Francis Tuffuor, said that the Vehicle Registration System will be operational from today, January 2, 2020, and will help decongest the human traffic at their various centres thereby eliminating the tendencies of resorting to middlemen to have their vehicles registered illegally.

“The reform is part of the measures that are taken for the registration of vehicles taking into account that every first quarter of the year our offices are inundated with a number of persons, who rush to the areas to have their vehicles registered. So, this time around we have decided to decongest the system, hence, the introduction of the new system. So, these are some of the measures that we have put in place,” he said.

“For the digitization system, all that it requires is that, if you register your vehicle, then you have to take the vehicle to any of the private service stations or what we call the PVCS. Once that is okay, we will check its status then you will have to bring it back to DVLA for customs to also check if the documents of the vehicle are okay. Then, our technical officers will also have to do a physical inspection of it. Once they are satisfied with it, we create a system for you to do payment then we give you the papers,” he added.

New prefixes

DVLA in its statement, dated December 31, 2019, also announced the introduction of new license plate prefixes.

“The Authority would like to inform the public about the introduction of new prefixes for the registration of vehicles in pursuance of Regulation 10, of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, LI, 2180. The new license plate prefixes are AK, for Bekwai-Ashanti, AP, for Mampong-Ashanti, AC, for Obuasi and BT, for Techiman. The rest are BW, Wenchi, EN, Nkawkaw, ES, Somanya, VD, Denu and WT, Tarkwa.”

According to the DVLA, the introduction of additional prefixes is “part and parcel of measures that have been put in place to better facilitate registration of vehicles and ease congestion at stations.”