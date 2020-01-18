The Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye- Yiadom has made a passionate appeal to various churches and in the country to come to their aid and construct accommodation facilities for personnel of the service to facilitate the operations of the Ghana Police Service.

DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom who indicated that the current trend where officers who pass out and are posted go out to private homes to rent as a result of lack of accommodation makes mobilizing them for emergency and special duties very difficult.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed Akropong District Police Headquarters by the Church of Pentecost, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom called on other churches to emulate the Church of Pentecost and assist the police by constructing barracks for personnel to enhance their work.

“Last year when the sod was being cut for the construction of this project, the police administration pleaded with the church to expand the project to help accommodate the district police headquarters which was being taken away and the church graciously accepted to do it and with this, the Church of Pentecost will remain in the books of the Ghana Police Service forever”.

“I will like to make another request this time to the other churches– most of our officers and men leave in individual private rented apartments scattered in big towns and cities and this creates problems in times of personnel mobilization for emergency situations. I therefore appeal to individuals, organizations and other churches to come and assist the service in the provision of barracks to bring the men especially those working in the action units closer for us to get easy access to them during emergencies”, he added.

The General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw- Kumi Larbi indicated that the church will continue to support security institutions in the country to perform their duties.