The Dean of Studies and Research at the Institute of Local Government Studies Dr Eric Oduro Osae says the Electoral Commission (EC) has the mandate and discretionary powers to compile a new voters’ register under Articles 45 (a) and 46 of the 1992 Constitution.

He said if anyone or group of persons had issues with the discretionary powers of the EC, it was prudent to go to court instead of demonstrating and applying indirect pressure on the Election Management Body.

Dr Oduro Osae in an interview on Saturday said so far no strong legal arguments had been made against the new voters’ register.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and seven other political parties on Saturday organized a demonstration in Tamale to express their displeasure over the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“I think those in favour and against have always argued on the timing. I think going on demonstrations, which has the potential of raising the political temperature of the country, is not the way to go,” he said.

Dr Oduro Osae said the Constitution, under Article 45(a) gives the EC the sole mandate to compile a voters’ register and its independence in that regard is guaranteed under Article 46 of the same Constitution.

He said all the debates and discussions should focus on the EC as a Commission and not the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, because of the principle of collective responsibility.