After two rounds of votes by the inaugurated 54 assembly members of the Ellembelle District Assembly, Samuel Asmah, a government appointee who was nominated for the position of the Presiding Member failed to secure the expected two-third majority.

The nominee who was expected to attain 36 votes out of the 54, only managed to secure 23 yes votes against 27 No votes in the first round.

When the second round of vote was taken, Mr Asmah got just 25 yes votes against 25 No votes with one rejected.

A fresh election will be held within 10 days.

The newly elected District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assembly members across the country are being sworn into office today.

They were elected in December 2019 and will serve a four-year term in line with constitutional provisions.

The newly sworn Assembly Members, government appointees and unit committee members across the country were encouraged to work hand in hand with their various assemblies to help mobilize and improve internally generated funds of their assemblies.