A six-chapter investment guide to provide elaborate information on funding options and support for tech entrepreneurs in Ghana has been launched.

The guide provides an array of financing options designed to support the entrepreneur on their fundraising journey.

This includes diverse mechanisms such as grants, seed funds, angel investment, impact-oriented venture capital and debt.

The first part of the six-chapter guide answers the how of fundraising, while the directory answers the who.

The guide launched by Make-IT Africa and implemented by the GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development also contains a directory of investors that are actively funding Ghana’s emerging tech start-ups including both local and international investors.

The directory is comprehensive including a profile, contact information, average investment size, type of capital provided, technical experience, management control, exit options and details on any other services available additional to funding.

The Guide was out doored at the Tech in Ghana conference 2019 to take advantage of the rich audience of the gathering.

Speaking at the event to launch the guide, Director of Intelligent Capital indicated that the guide is tailored and targeted at Ghanaian Entrepreneurs to help them prepare themselves adequately to be able to raise funds to sustain their businesses.

She encouraged Ghanaian entrepreneurs to read the book and be well-prepared towards finding ways to raise capital to support their start-ups.

“I have been trying to support young entrepreneurs to raise capital in Ghana for a significant amount of time. To be honest, at times entrepreneurs are the ones that let themselves out, it is not that the investors are not there, they are there, but the entrepreneurs are not ready and quiet oftentimes, they haven’t taken their time to prepare themselves adequately. So, this is what this book is for. To help them to prepare themselves adequately”, he explained

With the steady pace of growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana, there is increasing numbers of investors who are willing to invest their capital in new and innovative start-ups in the country.

Make-IT Africa is of the view that its intervention is a way to foster growth and support more entrepreneurs in securing the required capital for their start-ups.

Some entrepreneurs who participated in the conference were excited about the resource material and went home with digital copies of the document.

In addition to the launch of the investment guide, Make-IT will support a series of Investment Readiness Workshops across the country.

These workshops are facilitated by local ecosystem players and provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to get one of one support on the topics covered in the guide.

Make-IT in Africa project as part of BMZ’s Digital Africa Initiative seeks to unleash the creativity and potential of entrepreneurs, collaborate with the brightest minds to shape a digital future, promote digital technologies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create new jobs and opportunities.