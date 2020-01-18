The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) with Kofi Akpaloo as its Presidential candidate has promised to initiate a social intervention policy dubbed ‘Child Benefit’ to meet the needs of Ghanaian children if given the nod to govern the nation.

“The Party intends to pay GH¢200 monthly stipend to every Ghanaian child from age one to 18, while twins will receive GH¢300.00.”

Mr John Amekah, the National Chairman of the Party, told the GNA in Accra on Thursday that lack of child welfare policy exposed children to various harmful practices and it was time the nation prioritised children’s welfare.

He said successive governments failed to prioritise children’s needs, beginning from the country’s democratic dispensation.

“There have not been any clear policies as a matter of social intervention to promote the welfare of Ghanaian children,”Mr Amekah said.

He noted that although there were several non-governmental organisations promoting and tackling issues concerning the needs of the Ghanaian child and developing their skills, there should be a clear policy framework directly targeting their welfare.

The LPG Chairman explained that the party would roll out policies and programmes to benefit children across all the spheres of social life.

True transformation of the society, he believed could not be achieved without a policy on child rights that supported their education, health and livelihood programmes, particularly in vulnerable constituencies.

Mr Amekah said the party would institute clear policies for skill training, particularly those who are not interested in academic work.

“As a nation, understanding the needs of children and being able to direct their energies and talents to meaningful ventures is key to enhancing national productivity and economic growth,” he pointed out.

“It is expected that the monthly allowances to the Ghanaian child will enter every home, where a child lives and once the money is paid, the child becomes a very important part of society, not only to the parents and guardians, but to the state as well,” he said.

Such a policy, he believed would bring peace and smiles to homes and enable children to face the future with confidence and protection.

Mr Amekah was of the conviction that the policy would address child labour, especially in fishing activities and child trafficking.