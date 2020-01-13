Some faulty streetlights on the Tema Motorway have been replaced with new ones by the Ghana Highway Authority following a series of complaints by motorists.

Some drivers who ply the Accra Tema Motorway speaking to Citi News called on government to ensure that the rest of the faulty streetlights are fixed to bring respite to motorists.

“Prior to the fixing of the lights, the hawkers were close to the tollbooth but with the lighting system, they can go far without being heckled by criminals,” a motorist said in a Citi News interview.

Another elated motorist said: “The streetlights being fixed are very important because it improves the security of this area. It’s been a long time since we had this, so we pray it lasts.”

About Tema motorway

Driving on the Tema motorway at night is very scary.

Aside the gaping potholes, the road until recently had been without lights for several years making it difficult for drivers to cruise on the highway.

The 19km highway was opened in 1965 to link Tema to Accra and has not seen any major facelift since its construction.

Over 30,000 drivers pay road tolls daily on the stretch.

It is estimated that over GHS10 million is generated annually from tolls from the motorway.

Motorists continue to demand from government streetlights on the stretch but several promises by goverment officials to have the issue addressed have proved futile.