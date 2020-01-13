The Ghana Federation of Labour wants cool heads to prevail in the ongoing impasse following the decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the upcoming polls.

“Our federation is extremely alarmed about the escalating feud between the coalition of minority political parties, the civil society organisations and the Electoral Commission over the status of the existing voters’ register and the timing of fresh compilation of voters’ register.”

“We appeal to the parties to place peace and harmony in the country above any rights which could plunge the country into an abyss of social and economic destruction,” the Federation said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Abraham Koomson.

The Federation advised the various stakeholders “in this impasse to exercise maximum restraint in pursuit of fundamental rights and legal mandates.”

It also urged the stakeholders to strive for consensus-building on the matter and involve the National Peace Council.

“We advocate for consensus building, involving all stakeholders including the National Peace Council,” the statement added.

Background

Some eight political parties including the National Democratic Congress are up in arms over a decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a fresh electoral roll few months to the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

They argue that the decision is ill-timed, a wasteful expedition and defies logic.

They took to the streets of Tamale over the weekend to express their displeasure over the EC’s decision and have vowed to conduct a similar exercise in Kumasi and Accra in the coming days.

But some 13 political parties including the governing New Patriotic Party say they support the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register.

GHS390m approved for new voter register

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved about GHS390 million for the Electoral Commission to compile the new voters’ register.

The EC believes a new register will be more credible and efficient than the existing one and has insisted that it also needs to replace its outmoded biometric machines for new ones that will accommodate a facial-recognition technology.