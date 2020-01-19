The Gbi-Hohoe Traditional council has announced a week of mourning in memory of the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi Dzigbe (Hohoe) traditional council.

All flags are to fly at half-mast from today January 18 to January 25. All residents of Hohoe are also expected to wear black or red clothes within the period.

This announcement follows a two-week ban on noise making within the Hohoe Traditional Area.

The late Togbui Gabusu VI began his 29-year rule on May 25, 1989, as a young teacher with the private name of Mr Eli Bright Billy Kormla Kumadie who hailed from the royal gate of Kadrake which is one of the three Gates of the Royal Tokoni Clan of Gbi-Hohoe.

In an address announcing the demise of the late Chief, Togbe Krah who spoke on behalf of Togbe Wode, the acting Paramount Chief of the Hohoe Traditional council, noted that a book of condolence will be opened at the traditional council.

He also asked all residents to go about their daily activities “ in sobriety”.

The traditional council says it will communicate all funeral arrangements when the same is planned.