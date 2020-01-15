The Ghana Education Service (GES) has apologized for the poor treatment teachers taking part in a four-day workshop organised by the service were compelled to endure.

Hundreds of teachers from three regions in the country on Monday, January 13, 2020, vented their anger at the Ghana Education Service over the poor conditions they went through at the University of Ghana, the venue for the workshop.

They complained about accommodation and feeding challenges.

A statement signed by the head of Public Relations Unit of the Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said they take responsibility for the misfortune and apologised for the “improper and irregular organisation”.

GES also noted that all the initial challenges encountered at the beginning of the training had been resolved and promised that it wouldn’t happen again.

“Management of Ghana Education Service accepts full responsibility for the inadequacies and wishes to apologise to all participants, teachers and the general public for the unfortunate development. The necessary steps have been taken and management can assure the teachers and the general public that the initial challenges encountered at the various training centres have been resolved and the training programs are running smoothly. Management assures all and sundry that this will never re-occur”.

Teachers stranded

GES in a letter dated 6th January 2020, invited Form 3 Core Subject teachers from the Greater Accra, Oti and Volta Regions to a 4-day workshop at the premises of the University of Ghana from Monday, January 13, 2020 to Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The teachers were stranded at the university during the early hours of Monday.

They claimed they were not attended to on time by organizers of the workshop.