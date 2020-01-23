Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has said the incident at the Airforce base involving a military aircraft is a strong indication that Ghana’s military infrastructure is obsolete and must be replaced during a routine engine run.

As part of a routine exercise, the aircraft, CASA C295 with registration number GHF552 on Wednesday overrun the apron at the base.

No casualty was recorded.

It is on the back of this that, Mr. Bonaa wants an urgent retooling of the country’s military.

“This is telling us that the hardware of our military is very old. So, the military needs retooling -the times we find ourselves surrounded by Islamist groups, terrorists who are around the Sahel region. So we need our military to be well prepared to go in and defend us and move troops to places where there is chaos.”

Shortly after the accident, Director of Public Affairs of the Armed Forces, Col. Eggrey Quarshie, said there were no passengers on the aircraft adding that crew members were also safe.

“Preliminary investigations team has been constituted to come up with an initial report within 48 hours. The manufacturers of the aircraft, Airbus have been notified of the accident. They are expected to fly in a team to join their Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage,” a statement from the Armed Forces said.

The aircraft in question was manufactured in November 2015 and was delivered in February 2016.

It was due for routine checks in November 2019 but had been non-operational since October 2019.

The Ghana Armed Forces assured the public and especially its clientele that the Ghana Air Force is still operational and its activities have not been affected by this incident.