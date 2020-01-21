The government of Ghana has signed a deal with Event Horizon Entertainment Limited to host Afro Nation in Ghana for the next five years.

This comes after the concert was held in Ghana from December 27 to 30, 2019 at the Laboma Beach in Accra.

The show featured artists Davido, Zlatan, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Tiwa Savage and other great acts from around the African continent.

The deal between the Ghanaian government and the organisers of Afro Nation was signed in the presence of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

In a tweet posted by Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he wrote: “Ghana signs a five-year deal for Afro Nation to be hosted annually in Ghana. Fantastic news for traders and ravers! #UKAfricaInvestmentSummit #ChristmasIsGhana #GhanaBeyondTheReturn.”

In a separate post on Facebook, he noted that the deal “…means, investors, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses have at least a five-year investment plan to focus on to exploit well the anticipated annual Christmas traffic. The trade boom will be sustained by your thinking government.”

Speaking to Rudy Kwaakye, the Director of Production for Afro Nation Ghana, he confirmed that the deal has really been signed but also noted that the details of the contract will be made public in due time.

Afro Nation was founded by Adesegun Adeosun aka SMADE of Smade Entertainment and his partner Obi Asika.

It started in May 2018 in Portugal to sell African culture to Europe.

Ghana’s edition of the concert which was held from December 27 to 30, 2019, was the first time it was held in Africa.