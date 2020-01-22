The Ministry of Health has announced that all passengers from China who come to Ghana will undergo enhanced screening and surveillance to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Health Authorities in China confirmed the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in December 2019 after a series of reported cases of pneumonia of unknown cause.

A press release signed by the sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu and sighted by Citi News, assured that Ghana has in-country capacity to diagnose the infection at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

It has cautioned the public to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, keep a distance from persons showing signs of fever and immediately seek treatment upon suspicion of infection.

“As part of measures to prevent an outbreak in Ghana, passengers from China will undergo enhanced screening procedures including the administration of health questionnaire. Health facilities have also been alerted to prepare and manage cases in case of an outbreak,” the statement noted.

Alert messages have also been sent to all regions in Ghana on the outbreak in addition to guidance information on the disease.

Enhanced surveillance at points of entry especially the Kotoka International Airport is also in full force.

Public Health Measures

The general public has been advised to adhere to the following measures:

Regular washing of hands with soap and water. Hand rubbing with alcohol is also advised where available. Keep a distance at least one step (one meter) from a person shows signs of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. If contact with a sick person or with potentially infected surfaces or objects occurs, those involved must not touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of fluids, eat well, reduce stress and have enough sleep. People should seek treatment immediately if infection us suspected, if symptoms occur or when advised by a health worker. We hereby ask the general public and all stakeholders to support in efforts at preventing 2019-nCoV in Ghana.

Nine dead, 440 infected with new coronavirus in China

Nine persons have died in China following the outbreak of a new virus in that country.

440 cases of the said virus have so far been recorded in China.

The virus, known also as 2019-nCoV, is said to be a new strain of coronavirus that has not previously been identified in humans.

CNN reports that the virus was first detected at Wuhan and has spread to other Chinese provinces and other countries including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States.

According to the website, although the coronavirus was detected in mid-December 2019 infrared temperature screening areas were not installed in the city’s airports and stations until January 14.

Chinese health authorities say the virus can spread from human to the other.

Signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.