The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has in a statement reiterated the importance of commemorating the Constitution Day introduced by the Akufo-Addo government.

According to the statement signed by NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, the day is of great significance since it signals the birth of the 1992 constitution and highlights some achievements of the country’s democracy.

The party further justified the government’s decision to set the day apart as a statutory holiday.

The NPP also called on all Ghanaians to “support the President’s vision to fully decentralize local governance through multi-partisan elections of MMDCEs and other officials at the local government levels as the final legal of our democratic evolution, if the matter is ever brought back for consideration”.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY THE NPP TO COMMEMORATE GHANA’S CONSTITUTION DAY

Today, the 7th of January, is of great significance in Ghana’s constitutional democracy as it signals the birth of the 1992 Constitution heralding the Fourth Republic, which is the most enduring Republic in the nation’s history. It thus reminds us of our renewed and unfettered commitment to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, constitutionalism, charter of liberty and democratic governance.

It is thereofore in recognition of the significance of this day that in 2018, the government of President Akufo-Addo, by a Legislative Instrument, set aside the 7th of January each year, as CONSTITUTION DAY, to celebrate this monumental democratic feat and more importantly, to remind ourselves of our solemn declaration to a sustained constitutional order.

Prior to that, July 1, which day ushered in the 1st Republican Constitution of 1960, was celebrated as a Republic Day in Ghana and observed as a public holiday. However, it is noteworthy that the 1st Republican Constitution, just like the 2nd and the 3rd was effectively truncated and repudiated by Military Interventions until the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution which ushered in the 4th Republic and put the country on the path of a sustained and uninterrupted constitutional order.

There is therefore every justification to celebrate the day on which the 1992 Constitution and for that matter the 4th Republic entered into force as it signaled our collective resolve to chart a new path. Also worthy of note is the fact that, unlike the 1st and the other Republics, the 4th Republic marks the longest period the country has enjoyed and continues to enjoy constitutional sanity without any interruption or attempt of same.

So, as this significant day is commemorated today, the NPP is pleased to wish Ghanaians a Happy Constitution Day, and congratulates the country for the enviable feats she has chalked in consolidating her constitutional and democratic gains.

The NPP also wishes to use this ocassion to once again rally Ghanaians to support the President’s vision to fully decentralize local governance through multi partisan elections of MMDCEs and other officials at the local government levels as the final legal of our democratic evolution, if the matter is ever brought back for consideration.

Finally, the party implores all Ghanaians to renew their patriotic duties to the nation and show more commitment to the ideals of constitutional rule and administration which ideals underpin the solemn declarations and commitments so made in the adoption of the Fourth Republic Constitution for the love of God and country.

Once again HAPPY CONSTITUTION DAY!!!

John Boadu

General Secretary