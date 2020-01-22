A mutant goat born with a “human-face” is being worshipped as an avatar of God” in a small Indian village.

Locals in Nimodia in Rajasthan, northwest India, were stunned to see the tiny animal with a flat face and eyes which appear remarkably human.

Mukeshji Prajapap, who owns the goat, understands it suffers from a rare congenital defect known as “cyclopia”.

It causes genes which, under normal circumstances create facial symmetry, fail to properly express.

But some residents in remote Nimodia have been worshipping the animal, reports suggest.

In India, it is common for such animals with rare conditions to attract a great deal of attention.