The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang says government will from March 2020, roll out an online scholarship process where applicants will access various scholarship schemes online.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) conference in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, Mr. Agyemang indicated that applicants will be taken through an online aptitude test in other to qualify for the scholarships.

“As we speak now, we are still in the 2019/2020 academic year and we will open the 2020/2021 academic process in March by which time we would have engaged all stakeholders and explained all the processes to them against September 2020/2021 academic year. What it means is that, any applicant will not have to write to us again, you go online. And very soon we will be announcing the online portals. You go online, you register online which is going to ask for a lot of information from you which includes your academic transcripts, biodata, and other information. You go online, you apply online and a number will be generated which will be very unique to the applicant”.

“There is also what we call the scholarship number, with this scholarship number; because the word is scholarship and we want to increase transparency and meritocracy, you go through an online aptitude test. As soon as your online application is successful you will receive an SMS or email saying your application is successful and that you have been processed to the next stage which is the aptitude test stage. And as soon as you pass the aptitude test you will receive notification which will direct you to proceed to the district you selected when you were doing your application to appear before the District Scholarship Review Committee. And that is where there will be a timeline of 7 days to process your application,” he said.

According to Kingsley Agyemang, the Secretariat initially had just one computer and a printer adding that the state of affairs at the Secretariat under President Nana Akufo-Addo has improved.

“By kind courtesy of the President, a lot of interventions have come in. Now each office has a computer and printer and the President last year introduced what we call decentralization of scholarship where all students irrespective of their background had funding to study,” Kinglsey Agyamang explained.

He added that the process benefited over 32,000 students across the various districts.

PENSA AT 40 CONFERENCE

The Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) of the Church of Pentecost has held it’s annual convention at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye chairman of the Church of Pentecost called on Christians to embrace the values and principles of Christ.

“We must emulate what Christ has taught us such as integrity, hard work, honesty, and love so that we can transform the society,” Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye said.

The chairman of the Church of Pentecost said the church has launched the vision 2023 where the youth in the church will take up leadership roles in various institutions.