The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has blamed a fault on its Tema-Accra transmission line for the outage experienced in parts of the country today, Friday, January 17, 2020.

It said the fault resulted in its generation facilities tripping and subsequently resulting in unstable power supply to customers.

GRIDCo said it detected the problem at 12:20pm but by 2:30pm, it had resolved it.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public that at 12:20PM today, one of our transmission lines from Tema to Accra developed a fault. As a result, a number of our generation facilities tripped, leading to outages in Accra and other parts of the country. Our Maintenance team responded immediately to restore the affected transmission circuits and power supply has since been fully restored to all parts of the country at approximately 14:30PM. GRIDCo apologizes for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to its mandate of delivering reliable power supply, GRIDCO said in a statement.

Many customers on Friday complained about experiencing intermittent power outages which they feared could affect their electrical appliances.

The development comes after a blackout experienced on Wednesday night in most parts of Southern Ghana.

There is yet to be an official communication from companies within the power distribution chain to that effect.