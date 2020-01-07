The Chiefs and people of Nabuli-Nawuhugu and its surrounding communities in the Gushegu constituency of the Northern Region are demanding the creation of a separate constituency from the current Gushegu Municipality.

According to them, this is necessary due to the vast nature of the area, which they say has deprived majority of the communities of the needed development.

The proposed Nabuli-Nawuhugu district comprises of 10 electoral areas with a population of over 61,000 according to the 2010 population census.

These communities lie along the eastern corridor of the Northern Region with Gushegu as the district capital.

Traditional leaders and the people lament that the area has been deprived of social amenities and cannot boast of proper educational, health or road infrastructure.

Access to water according to them remains a challenge and the lack of a security post hinders them from accessing justice.

In a petition signed by the leadership of the ten (10) electoral areas including, Naboli, Nawuhugu, Namongbani, Nasunwia, Kolik, Damankong, Zanteli, Bogu and Wawuu, the people appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to carve Naboli-Nawuhugu constituency out of the current Gushegu constituency.

“The electoral areas are too large and cover too many communities which breeds challenges within effective local government. The creation of the proposed constituency would be a concrete step to bring governance closer to the people,” it stated.

They further indicated that the area has huge potential in agriculture hence, carving a constituency from it will open up the area and also go a long way to impact significantly the socio-economic growth of the area