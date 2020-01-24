There is heightened tension in a village called Kpatinga in the Gushegu district over an alleged chieftaincy conflict.

A misunderstanding that ensued, Citi News understands, resulted in the chaotic scenes in the Gushegu constituency leading to the burning of houses.

Residents in the area who spoke to Citi News also claimed they heard gunshots in the area.

An assemblyman in the town, Alhassan Ziblim who witnessed the clashes, told Citi News that “I heard the gunshots, but I don’t know whether it was from the police or the other people, but yes I heard the gunshots in the area.”

The resultant gunfire has also led to residents, especially children and women fleeing the area.

The clashes have also led to three people sustaining gun shot wounds.

The police and military have been dispatched to maintain calm and order.

Citi News understands that there were two chiefs in Kpatinga area, one enskinned by the then Bolin Lana and the other enskinned by the then Kampakoya Naa representing the then Abudu and Andani factions respectively.

However the death of the Bolin Lana Chief led the installation of his regent and whereas some factions pay homage to the newly installed Chief, the other factions are of the view that he is not the legitimate Chief hence, the clashes.

In June last year, on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council the Interior Minister Mr Ambrose Dery, imposed a renewed curfew on the Kpatinga area, due to a spate of similar violent clashes in the area at the time.

The curfew hours for the township and its environs was from 2200hours to 0400hours.