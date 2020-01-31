The Minister of Health will brief Parliament on the government’s preparedness towards dealing with the coronavirus on February 4.

According to a statement from the Minister of Health, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will also address Parliament on the same issue.

Before the address to Parliament, there will be a National Technical Coordinating Committee (NTCC) meeting on February 3, “to review the resilience of our current arrangements to prevent an outbreak of the virus.”

The Ministry of Health assured the public that it is “doing all things possible to ensure that we protect the nation against the coronavirus.”

It also requested that “all non-essential travel to China should be avoided or delayed”.

The ministry also admonished the general public to adhere to:

Regular washing of hands with soap and water

Use of alcohol hand rub where available

Keep a distance of a least one step (one meter) from a person showing signs of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing

When contact with a sick person or with potentially infected surfaces or objects occurs, please avoid touching yours, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;

It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat, reduce stress and have enough sleep

People should seek treatment immediately if the infection is suspected, if symptoms occur or when advised by a health worker

Report any symptoms to the nearest health facility

Use of tissue paper or handkerchief when coughing

Global emergency

The coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization after the outbreak was discovered and begun to spread outside China.

The first case was first reported from Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

At least 213 people in China have died from the virus.

The WHO has said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.

The WHO declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern when there is “an extraordinary event which is determined” to constitute a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease.”

It has previously declared five global public health emergencies: the Swine flu in 2009, Polio in 2014, Zika in 2016 and Ebola, 2014 and 2019.