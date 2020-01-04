Communication is key!

The things that couples fight about often vary, however, there are a few common fights that most couples can say they have had at least once.

Here are four of the most common fights that couples have:

1. Where to eat

This is one of, if not the most, common fights that couples have. It can sometimes be a pretty regular argument if both parties have difficulty in making a decision. Then there is the issue of not liking what the other person wants which ultimately leads to more fighting.

One way to prevent this fight from recurring is to have a safe place. This is a place that you both like and you both agree on so that in times of distress you know where you are going. This way; if neither of you can pick any place else you agree on, you know you at least have ‘that one place’ as a backup plan.

2. Finances

As time passes in a relationship, many couples tend to share or split financial costs. Nowadays it’s hard to survive on one income only but even if you don’t live together here are a few suggestions to help ease the stress you might face.

It’s extremely helpful to set a monthly budget and keep within that goal. Another way is to create a financial planner or notebook. It keeps track of your wants (like bucket list wishes or things you want to reward yourself with) fixed expenses and other related money things. It allows you to spend time together and organize your costs at the same time.

Other ideas are to alternate to who pays for what or set a date/gift budget.

3. Spending time together

It’s no secret that work, family, hobbies, and housework can take up someone’s time

The rising costs of living only add to the drive to achieve a steady income. At the end of the day, it can be difficult to give your partner attention – especially when we’re so focused on the ‘bigger picture’.

It’s always good to communicate honestly, as best as possible, when you’re apart. Simple text messages, tiny gifts (like their favorite chocolate) or little notes that your partner can find can show you’re thinking of them. Slip in a short video call, go old school and write letters to one another, or squeeze in a meal together. Make sure to treasure those little moments, the good morning kisses, the coffee shop stop or night-time cuddles.

Relationships require teamwork, even if you’re doing your own things, work as best as you can together in your own ways to keep that foundation strong.

4. Chores

Many couples try to split the housework. However, sometimes we overlook things, have no knowledge of how to do them or just hate doing that one chore. The famous saying is “You don’t really know someone till you live with them”. Which is the case of chores, which can be especially true.

Whether you’ve just been having sleepovers, starting a new life together or have been living together for a while – the best tip is to sit down and discuss the chores. Be open about what chores need to be done, what ones you like and the ones you’re actually good at. Make a list, read them over and find a way to bring together a team effort in maintaining your home in your own ways.

There are a lot of things that couples deal with and a lot of things they don’t. Our personalities, background and other things totally play a factor in who we are today. Especially in who we are in a relationship. At the end of the day, communication is always key though. It seems easy but it really can get lost in between the busy schedules and other matters. An open line of discussion can definitely save trouble in the long run and make moving forward together a lot smoother. Hopefully, these tips can save you time and allow you to focus on other important issues!