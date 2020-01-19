18 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in Ghana, spanning a range of focuses and backgrounds, were recently invited to a “briefing” by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to persuade them to support the latter’s efforts to compile a fresh biometric register, replace the entirety of the existing biometric voters management system (BVMS) and spend roughly $150 million (accounting for contingency) doing so.

The CSOs emphatically rejected the EC’s position based on evidence available so far.

In this brief paper, IMANI, as a member of this broad grouping, shall be laying out the key reasons for the inability of major governance and policy think tanks in this country to support the EC’s latest adventure.