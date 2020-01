A banking consultant, Dr Richmond Atuahene, says the high-profit increase recorded in the banking for the first 10 months of 2019, is not likely to translate into more advances and loans to productive sectors of the economy.

The latest banking sector report from the Bank of Ghana revealed that as of October 2019, banks in the country made a total profit of GHS2.83 billion, which was a 45.3 per cent increase in the figure recorded in the same period in 2018.