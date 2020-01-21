The second edition of the Justice Concert, organised by the International Justice Mission (IJM) in partnership with Heartsong will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

It will be held at 6pm on the said day at the Agape House New Testament Church in East Legon, Accra.

The event aims at raising awareness of child trafficking through creative works.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that about 1.2 million children are being trafficked each year.

According to IJM, there have been reports of thousands of children being trafficked on the Volta Lake hence the need to sensitize the public on the possible solutions in addressing the issue.

The Justice Concert will share the documented experiences of a child trafficking survivor named Esther.

Through videos, music and spoken word, participants will learn about what Esther experienced as a child working on Lake Volta, how she was rescued and life after that.