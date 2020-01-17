The overlord of the Dagbon Traditional area, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in the Nanton chieftaincy dispute.

According to the Yaa-Naa, the protracted chieftaincy dispute in that area is affecting peace and security.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama appealed for a quick resolution.

“Mr President, by the spirit of this title we want to entreat you that the problem at Nanton is stretching the peace and unity that you have worked so hard to build for the people of Dagbon. We want to appeal to you once again to extend your singular efforts and that of stakeholders by bringing to an end the unwarranted and lawless usurping of Nanton. As an act which is undermining peace and security at Dagbon and bringing all your efforts at Dagbon to nil. I thank you for all you have done for Dagbon,” he said.

Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II was enskinned, on 25th January, 2019.

His enskinment brought an end to nearly two decades of conflict in Dagbon.

In April last year, some residents of Nanton blocked roads leading to the town in protest over the enskinment of Nanton Naa- Mahamadu Bawa, as the new chief of the town, by the overlord of Dagbon and this led to series of conflicts in the Dagbon area.

Though peace was restored in the area, residents still resist any attempt to impose an Andani on them as chief.