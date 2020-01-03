George Amoh, the acting Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council has denied claims that he has authorized the arrest of the leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaizie over his New Year’s eve prophecies.

He said recent media publications suggesting so are false and must be disregarded.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Amoh said his only recent comment regarding prophecies in recent time was to the effect that prophesies that had the potential of derailing national peace must be condemned.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication in the social media purportedly saying that I have called for the arrest of one Prophet Nigel Gaizie for allegedly making a prophecy regarding next year’s elections.” “I want to state here and now that I did not call for the arrest of Prophet Nigel Gaizie in any interview I have granted, or have I at any time called for the arrest of any persons for giving a prophesy,” he said in an interview.

George Amoh said he also stressed that people who alleged that the Electoral Commission intended to rig the 2020 elections must be ready to back it with evidence.

“In the said interview, I did condemn prophesies that have the potential to derail the peace of the country and anybody who makes allegations that the electoral commission wants to rig the 2020 elections must be ready to support it with evidence.”

Prophet Nigel Gaizie allegedly said during his Church’s New Year’s Eve service said the Electoral Commission was embarking on a new electoral process aimed to help the incumbent government to win the 2020 polls.

He reportedly urged Ghanaians to reject it as it could lead the country into chaos.

Later news reports said George Amoh in a radio interview called for Prophet Gaizie’s arrest because he could not back the claim with evidence but the acting Executive Secretary of the Peace Council has denied he made such a call.